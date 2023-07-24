English
    Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated July 24, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported healthy Q1FY24 PAT at INR 34.5bn (~5% beat, led by higher other income) with RoA at 2.8%. Deposit growth jumped sharply to 6% QoQ though entirely from term deposits (up 15% QoQ) while CASA declined. There was a substantial rise in slippages / credit costs, which was partly due to higher share of unsecured loans (now at 10.7% vs 7.9% YoY). For FY24E-FY25E, we maintain our loan growth estimates at ~18% CAGR and credit cost estimate at 50-60bps. However, we raise our FY24E/FY25E PAT by 2-3% on higher other income. We estimate ~2.2% / 1.9% RoAs for FY24E / FY25E respectively.

    Outlook

    Maintain HOLD with target price increased to INR 2,000 (vs INR 1,900) valuing the stock at ~2.9x FY25E core banking book (vs ~2.7x) and ~INR 500 per share (broadly unchanged) for subsidiaries. Upside risk is higher than expected growth and downside risk is sharp deterioration in asset quality.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - isc

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:19 pm

