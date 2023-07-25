English
    Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2000: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

    Despite the sharp fall in NIM (by 18bps QoQ), Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) reported a beat on earnings, with PAT at Rs34.5bn (Emkay: Rs32bn) mainly due to higher ‘other income’ including treasury gains/dividend income. We believe the sharper NIM contraction was due to moderate retail growth, lower LDR and higher CoF. Bank partly attributes the strong deposit growth (22% YoY/6% QoQ) to its ActiveMoney deposit product (contributing 7-8% of deposits, with average cost of 5-5.25%). Going forward, Bank expects NIM to clock above 5% amid the rising CoF, coupled with healthy fees, thus supporting coreprofitability. We raise earnings by 2-4% for FY24-26E, building-in higher other income, but expect KMB’s RoA/RoE to normalize to 2.1%/13% from the high of 2.4%/14% in FY23 due to margin/LLP normalization.

    Outlook

    We lower our P/ABV to 2.7x its Jun25E ABV for the core bank, factoring for the ensuing Top-Management change; retain HOLD, with TP at Rs2,000/sh (incl subs value at Rs500/sh).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

