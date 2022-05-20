English
    Hold Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Oil Corporations with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is India’s largest refining & marketing company with an installed refining capacity of ~70 MMT. IOC operates 32062 retail outlets as of end of FY21 • Petrol and diesel together historically constitute ~52% of marketing sales.



    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value IOC at Rs 130 i.e. average of P/E multiple: Rs 124 /share and P/BV multiple: Rs 135/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Oil Corporation's #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
