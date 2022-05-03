English
    Hold IIFL Securities; target of Rs 98: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on IIFL Securities with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on IIFL Securities


    IIFL Securities (IIFL Sec) is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products and investment banking. The company has a client base of ~30 lakh • IIFL’s institutional broking segment has ~780+ domestic and foreign clients.



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #IIFL Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2022 09:55 am
