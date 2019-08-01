Hold Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Heidelberg Cement with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Heidelberg Cement
Heidelberg Cement reported strong Q1FY20 results with volumes displaying resilience to soft demand. Revenues increased 8.5% to Rs 582.4 crore (above I-direct estimates of Rs 510 crore) contributed entirely by realisations growing 9.3% YoY to Rs 4630/t. While we expected volumes to decline to 1.14 MT. They broadly remained flat at 1.26 MT. The company clocked an EBITDA/t of Rs 1200/t for the quarter (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 848/t) while margins expanded 430 bps YoYb to 25.9% on the back of strong realisations. EBITDA witnessed 30% YoY growth to ~Rs 151 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 96.8 crore) led by margin expansion. PAT jumped 54% YoY to Rs 79 crore piggybacking on a strong operational performance and higher other income.
Outlook
Heidelberg continues to have a strong retail presence and very low exposure towards government projects. While we maintain a positive outlook on the company’s profitability, capacity issues for the longer term would continue to persist. We have a HOLD rating on the stock valuing the company at ~9x FY21E EV/EBITDA, implying a target price of Rs 220/share.
