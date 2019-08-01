App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Heidelberg Cement with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Heidelberg Cement


Heidelberg Cement reported strong Q1FY20 results with volumes displaying resilience to soft demand. Revenues increased 8.5% to Rs 582.4 crore (above I-direct estimates of Rs 510 crore) contributed entirely by realisations growing 9.3% YoY to Rs 4630/t. While we expected volumes to decline to 1.14 MT. They broadly remained flat at 1.26 MT. The company clocked an EBITDA/t of Rs 1200/t for the quarter (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 848/t) while margins expanded 430 bps YoYb to 25.9% on the back of strong realisations. EBITDA witnessed 30% YoY growth to ~Rs 151 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 96.8 crore) led by margin expansion. PAT jumped 54% YoY to Rs 79 crore piggybacking on a strong operational performance and higher other income.


Outlook


Heidelberg continues to have a strong retail presence and very low exposure towards government projects. While we maintain a positive outlook on the company’s profitability, capacity issues for the longer term would continue to persist. We have a HOLD rating on the stock valuing the company at ~9x FY21E EV/EBITDA, implying a target price of Rs 220/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Heidelberg Cement #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.