    Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated July 14, 2022.

    July 14, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies


    HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating. We value HCLT at Rs 1050 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    At 11:27 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 915.00, down Rs 2.75, or 0.30 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 926.15 and an intraday low of Rs 914.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 48,527 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 134,067 shares, a decrease of -63.80 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.11 percent or Rs 10.30 at Rs 917.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,377.00 and 52-week low Rs 905.20 on 24 September, 2021 and 13 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 33.55 percent below its 52-week high and 1.08 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 248,300.36 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2022 11:33 am
