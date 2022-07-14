Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (13% CAGR over FY17-22).

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating. We value HCLT at Rs 1050 i.e. 19x P/E on FY24E EPS.

At 11:27 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 915.00, down Rs 2.75, or 0.30 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 926.15 and an intraday low of Rs 914.00.

It was trading with volumes of 48,527 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 134,067 shares, a decrease of -63.80 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.11 percent or Rs 10.30 at Rs 917.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,377.00 and 52-week low Rs 905.20 on 24 September, 2021 and 13 July, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.55 percent below its 52-week high and 1.08 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 248,300.36 crore.

