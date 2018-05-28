App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gujarat State Petro; target of Rs 180: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Gujarat State Petro with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Gujarat State Petro

GSPL reported 4QFY18 EBIDTA of INR 2.89bn (-3% QoQ/+27% YoY) marginally below JMFe of 3.08bn mainly on account of higher expenses, which were reported at INR 612mn, against our estimate of INR 495mn. However, a higher tax rate of 38% (against our estimate of 33%) and lower other income resulted in PAT of INR 1.57bn, significantly below our estimate of INR 1.82bn.

Outlook

We continue to like GSPL’s strong cash flow business but the increased debt on back of the recently-acquired additional stake in Gujarat Gas and the investment for the new cross-country pipelines constrain us to maintain a HOLD with a revised DCF based TP of INR 180 (INR 150 previously).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Gujarat State Petro #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.