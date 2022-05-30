English
    Hold Graphite India; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Graphite India with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


    Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity of 98000 tonnes per annum is spread over three plants at Durgapur & Nashik in India & Nuremberg in Germany. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes • GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry.



    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value GIL at Rs 475, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 30, 2022 04:49 pm
