    Hold Gail (India); target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


    Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.



    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Gail at Rs 95/share based on SoTP method.

    Gail (India) - 07-11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:16 pm