App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Federal Bank; target of Rs 84: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 84 in its research report dated September 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank has 32% of its advances and has 48% of its branches situated in Kerala. Management expects bad loans from Kerala to go up by 20-30% due to the recent floods in the region. However, players such as Federal Bank may see an uptick in deposit flows as relief aid money pours in for relief and rehabilitation. Due to the recent Kerala floods, we believe the next 1-2 quarters may see a likely rise in NPAs for the bank.


Outlook


We downgrade our recommendation on Federal Bank to Hold with a revised PT of Rs.84.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:43 pm

tags #Federal Bank #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.