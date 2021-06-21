MARKET NEWS

Hold Entertainment Network India; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Entertainment Network India with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated June 17, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network India


Entertainment Network India (ENIL) reported a weak set of Q4FY21 numbers. Revenues came in at Rs 99 crore (down 33.7% YoY) with core radio revenue de-growth of 27.4% YoY. The solutions business witnessed 42% decline YoY due to absence of on-ground activities. However, EBITDA improved 4.5% YoY to Rs 24.0 crore led by cost reduction across employee and marketing expenses, which fell 25% and 56% YoY, respectively. ENIL reported a loss of Rs 66 crore due to provision of impairment of Rs 97.5 crore for second/third frequency stations. Adjusted PAT was at Rs 0.7 crore.



Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 180 (implying average of ~20x FY23 P/E and ~5.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA, earlier TP Rs 185).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Entertainment Network India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 21, 2021 04:23 pm

