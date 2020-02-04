App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dr Reddy's Laboratories target of Rs 3255: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 3255 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


Revenues grew 13.8% YoY to Rs 4397.1 crore, mainly due to strong growth in Europe, Russia, other CIS markets. Domestic revenues grew 13.3% YoY to Rs 763.6 crore. US revenues grew 7.9% YoY to Rs 1599.9 crore. EBITDA margins (excluding impairment charges) expanded 263.4 bps to 23.5% mainly due to lower R&D and employee expenses. EBITDA grew 28.2% YoY to Rs 1031.3 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 56.2% YoY to Rs 781.6 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower tax outgo and interest cost offset by lower other income.


Outlook


Overall, it is still a work in progress for the company with product/segment identification for growth and cost rationalisation drive likely to continue for the next few quarters. We arrive at our target price of Rs 3255 based on 18x FY22E EPS of ~Rs 180.9.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

