Hold Castrol India; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India
Castrol India, a subsidiary of BP, operates in the lubricants business and caters to automotive and industrial segments. Automotive segment volumes contribute 80-85% of total sales volume • Castrol has high pricing power and commands premium for its products.
Outlook
We retain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Castrol India at Rs 125 i.e.~15x CY23E EPS.
