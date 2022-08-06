English
    Hold Castrol India; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India


    Castrol India, a subsidiary of BP, operates in the lubricants business and caters to automotive and industrial segments. Automotive segment volumes contribute 80-85% of total sales volume • Castrol has high pricing power and commands premium for its products.



    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Castrol India at Rs 125 i.e.~15x CY23E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
