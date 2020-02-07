App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 247: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Cadila Healthcare with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cadila Healthcare


CDH revenue grew 2% YoY and 8% QoQ to Rs36.38bn (PLe Rs33b), while EBITDA declined 17% YoY and grew 11% QoQ to Rs6.93bn (PLe Rs6.1b). EBITDA margin were 19.1% (PLe 18.6%). India business increase 8% YoY, below the industry average and company guidance post restricting of sales team. Consumer healthcare grew 2% QoQ due to seasonality of Heinz portfolio. US formulations grew 14% in constant currency on account of Rxt share gain in non-AG portfolio, additional volume gain, new launches and benefits of shortage in Losartan. Europe business continued to decline at 21% QoQ. CDH trades at PER of 15.8x (FY21E) and 14.3x (FY22E). With higher leverage, key product concentration in US and many one-off sales in EMs, we expect drag in valuation to continue in FY21E and FY22E.


Outlook


We rolled forward to FY22E and derive our new TP of Rs247 (previous TP of Rs220) on PE 13x of FY22E. We maintain 'Hold'


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

