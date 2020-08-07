Hold Bank of India; target of Rs 53: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of India with a target price of Rs 53 in its research report dated August 03, 2020.
Bank of India (BOI) posted positive results for Q1FY2021 with operational performance better than expectations, and sequentially asset quality improving in both absolute as well as percentage basis. Moratorium book stood at 53% by value (up from 46% in Q4), but around ~10% borrowers have two or more EMIs due, which is reasonable. Going forward, high PCR and expected recovery are cushions, but we expect asset-quality niggles to continue to impact FY2021 performance.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 53.
