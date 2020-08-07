172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-bank-of-india-target-of-rs-53-sharekhan-5659101.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of India; target of Rs 53: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of India with a target price of Rs 53 in its research report dated August 03, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bank of India


Bank of India (BOI) posted positive results for Q1FY2021 with operational performance better than expectations, and sequentially asset quality improving in both absolute as well as percentage basis. Moratorium book stood at 53% by value (up from 46% in Q4), but around ~10% borrowers have two or more EMIs due, which is reasonable. Going forward, high PCR and expected recovery are cushions, but we expect asset-quality niggles to continue to impact FY2021 performance.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 53.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

