    Hold Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2446: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 2446 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries

    Balkrishna Industries Limited reported EBITDA margin at 22.7% in Q1FY24 against our estimate of 22.2% on soft raw-material cost trend. Management has guided a challenging business environment in exports in Q2FY2024, although destocking is largely over.

    We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,446 in expectation of a revival in export volumes in FY2025. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 25.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.4x.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 04:41 pm

