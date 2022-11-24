English
    Hold Astral; target of Rs 2275: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 2275 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Astral


    Astral is the leader in the CPVC piping segment and expanding into other building material business like adhesive, paints and sanitary ware. Astral is the third largest piping company with a value market share of 9%. In FY22, piping, adhesive contributed 77%, 23%, respectively, to its topline • Healthy b/s reflected in strong return ratios (RoE: 21%, RoCE: ~27%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Astral at Rs 2275 i.e. 60x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Astral - 15 -11-2022 - icici
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:44 pm