Hold Astral; target of Rs 2275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Astral

Astral is the leader in the CPVC piping segment and expanding into other building material business like adhesive, paints and sanitary ware. Astral is the third largest piping company with a value market share of 9%. In FY22, piping, adhesive contributed 77%, 23%, respectively, to its topline • Healthy b/s reflected in strong return ratios (RoE: 21%, RoCE: ~27%).

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Astral at Rs 2275 i.e. 60x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.