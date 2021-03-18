English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 1670: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Astral Poly Technik with a target price of Rs 1670 in its research report dated March 18, 2021.

Broker Research
March 18, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Astral Poly Technik


Astral Poly Technik made an announcement on bonus shares on February 3, 2021. The ratio was one bonus share for every three equity shares i.e. 1:3. The record date for the same is March 19, 2021 while the ex-date for the same is today, March 18, 2021. Consequently, Astral Poly Technik’ share price, as per yesterday's closing price, has adjusted to Rs 1843/share from Rs 2457/share.



Outlook


Accordingly, our target price stands revised to Rs 1670/share. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Astral Poly Technik #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Mar 18, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.