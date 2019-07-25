App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Asian Paints; target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints’ (APL) strong Q1FY20 performance was led by solid growth in decorative paint volume (I-direct estimate: up 15% YoY). Volume growth was led by strategic dealer push, low base (due to GST led de-stocking by dealers) and intact demand from rural India. The impact of price hike was largely negated by a change in product mix (skewed towards economy products category like distemper & putty). The company has taken a price cut of ~0.4% in solvent based products. Despite this, gross margins improved marginally by 30 bps YoY (~200 bps QoQ). The major saving came in from fall in other expenses as percentage of sales (~87 bps YoY, ~300 bps QoQ). As a result, EBITDA margin increased 136 bps YoY to 22.5% (higher than our estimate of 18%). The strong operating performance helped negate the impact of higher non-operating cost like depreciation, interest in Q1FY20, resulting in 18% YoY PAT growth. We believe APL’s volume growth will remain higher at ~14% supported by strong demand from tier II, tier III cities, driving revenue at a CAGR of 15% in FY19-21E.


Outlook


We model revenue, earning CAGR of 16%, 23%, respectively, led by ~14% volume growth. We believe pressure on gross margin (due to change in product mix coupled with higher raw material cost) will ease, going forward, supported by a change in mix. However, at the current multiple, the stock offers limited upside. Hence, we change our rating from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 1550/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:19 pm

