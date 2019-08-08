Hold Arvind; target of Rs 66: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Arvind with a target price of Rs 66 in its research report dated August 06, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Arvind
Arvind Limited’s (Arvind) revenue grew by ~5% y-o-y to Rs. 1,897 crore; Textile business grew by 4%, while advanced material business revenue grew by 31%. OPM declined by 298 BPS to 8.1% due to sub-scale operations in new garment plants. H1FY2020 margins will be lower on a y-o-y basis; however, they are expected to improve in H2FY2020 as new operation facilities will run with optimal utilisation.
Outlook
Reduced our earnings estimates to factor in subdued performance; Maintain Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 66.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.