App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 460: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


Revenues grew 15% YoY to Rs 853 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 830 crore) mainly on account of 45% YoY growth in the US to Rs 290 crore (I-direct estimate: ~Rs 233 crore) led by one-off and volume driven growth. Excluding one-off, US sales grew 30% YoY EBITDA margins improved 215 bps YoY to 20.3% (I-direct estimate: 22.5%) mainly due to lower other expenditure. EBITDA increased 29% YoY to Rs 173 crore vis-à-vis I-direct estimate of Rs 187 crore Net profit increased a mere 1% YoY to Rs 94 crore (I-direct estimate of Rs 130 crore). Growth in the operational performance was largely offset by higher depreciation & tax rate (27.3% vs. 14.7% in Q4FY17).


Outlook


We believe this is fraught with a new set of challenges. The benefits are most likely to be back-loaded. Immediate cash burn is likely to weigh on sentiments in the near term. Accordingly, we arrive at our new target price of Rs 460 based on 18x FY20E EPS of Rs 25.5.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Alembic Pharma #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.