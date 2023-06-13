HFCL gains on winning Rs 81-crore order from Delhi Metro

The said order is expected to be executed within 156 weeks

HFCL share price gained more than a percent in the early trade on June 13 after the digital network solution provider bagged a Rs 80.92-crore order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The order includes design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of fibre optics transmission system (FOTS) for three corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro.

The order is expected to be executed within 156 weeks from the date of notice to proceed. Thereafter, the company has to provide warranty support for 104 weeks.

HFCL was quoting at Rs 71.05, up Rs 0.70, or 1 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 88.80 on December 9, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 51.55 on June 20, 2022. It is trading 19.99 percent below its 52-week high and 37.83 percent above its 52-week low.

