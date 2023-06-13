English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Jun 13, 2023 / 08:36 am

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open firm; crude prices gain, FOMC in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at highest since April 2022, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:31 AM IST

        Oil prices inch higher on bargain hunting ahead of Fed rate decision

      • 08:24 AM IST

        Goldman Sachs cuts Brent outlook for December to $86 a barrel from $95

      • 08:21 AM IST

        Prabhudas Lilladher maintains buy rating on Hero MotoCorp, target Rs 3,200

      • 08:13 AM IST

        Gold steadies as traders await inflation data, Fed decision

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Expect repo rate to remain unchanged for an extended period: Suvodeep Rakshit

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Dollar dips ahead of US inflation data, central bank meetings

      • 07:52 AM IST

        18550 would be the immediate support for Nifty: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:48 AM IST

        IIP growth rises to 4.2% in April

      • 07:37 AM IST

        CPI inflation drops to 4.25% in May, lowest in 25 months

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Asian markets are trading mixed with Nikkei up 1%, Straits Times, Hang Seng down 0.5% each

      • 07:27 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

      • 07:26 AM IST

        S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at highest since April 2022

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,724.710.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,601.500.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,944.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,601.50 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Jun 13, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL371.6512.20 +3.39%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp241.65-3.25 -1.33%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28784.00428.70 +1.51%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank43944.20-44.80 -0.10%


    • June 13, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    • June 13, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      Oil prices inch higher on bargain hunting ahead of Fed rate decision

      Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day's plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

      Brent crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.00 a barrel by 0048 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.19 a barrel, up 7 cents, or 0.1%.

      Both benchmarks fell around $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of key inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

    • June 13, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

      Goldman Sachs cuts Brent outlook

      Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent crude oil price by almost 10 per cent because it sees a rise in supply and slower demand due to weak economic growth. Brent crude is the benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil.

      According to the investment bank’s latest report released on June 11, it slashed its Brent outlook for December to $86 a barrel, down from $95 a barrel. Further, it has cut its WTI (West Texas Index) prediction for December from $89 per barrel to $81. Read More

    • June 13, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      Prabhudas Lilladher View on Hero MotoCorp

      The research house is positive on the company as it see c11% CAGR revenue growth and margin expansion (c170bps) over FY23-FY25.

      It has maintained ‘Buy’ rating with a Target Price of Rs 3,200 at 15x Mar-25E standalone EPS (Rs 87 for Fincorp and Rs 78 for Ather).

      The company trades at nearly half the PE multiple compared to peers. However, will wait for things to start moving on ground before considering prospects on re-rating the stock, said Prabhudas Lilladher.

    • June 13, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    • June 13, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Gold steadies as traders await inflation data, Fed decision

      Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after the dollar pulled back, although the moves were muted as traders awaited the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

      Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,959.23 per ounce by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,973.40.

    • June 13, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      Expect repo rate to remain unchanged for an extended period: Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities    



      May CPI inflation at 4.25% was lower than expectations and benefitted from a favourable base effect as well as further fall in food inflation. Food inflation benefitted from a sequential fall in prices of fruits and oils even as prices of eggs, meat, milk, vegetables, and pulses continued to increase partly reflecting seasonal impact too.

      Core inflation was broadly unchanged at 5.15% though it is likely to inch up marginally over next few prints. Overall, the RBI will see this print favourably as it remains well within its estimates. However, it will remain on an extended pause as it watches for the monsoon outturn and the impact on prices.

      We continue to pencil in repo rate to remain unchanged for an extended period subject to global growth prospects, central bank actions, and domestic growth prospects.

    • June 13, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST
    • June 13, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Dollar dips ahead of US inflation data, central bank meetings

      The dollar edged broadly lower on Tuesday but traded in a narrow range, as investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day just as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

      Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.02% to 139.63.

      The U.S. dollar index edged marginally higher to 103.59, after falling to 103.24 on Monday, its lowest since May 23.

    • June 13, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

      18550 would be the immediate support for Nifty: Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

      Markets were extremely range-bound to end with a positive bias on the back of firm global markets, as investors were cautiously optimistic ahead of the US FOMC meeting later this week. Although there are indications that the Fed may pause on rate hikes this time, any uptick in key rates could fuel pessimism over global growth and trigger a short-term correction.

      Technically, the Nifty hovered between 18560 to 18630, and the narrow range activity clearly indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. For traders, 18550 would be the immediate support level, above which the index could move up till 18650-18700. On the other hand, a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 18550. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18450.

    • June 13, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      IIP growth rises to 4.2% in April

      India's industrial output grew by 4.2 percent in April, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on June 12.

      At 4.2 percent, the latest industrial growth figure as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is significantly higher than that for March, when it had come in at a five-month low of 1.1 percent. That number has now been revised to 1.7 percent.

      IIP growth was 6.7 percent in April 2022. Read More

    • June 13, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
