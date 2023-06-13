Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open firm; crude prices gain, FOMC in focus

Buzzing Stocks: HFCL, Inox Wind, JSW Steel, Engineers India, Tejas Networks & others in the news
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,724.71
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,601.50
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|43,944.20
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|BPCL
|371.65
|12.20
|+3.39%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Power Grid Corp
|241.65
|-3.25
|-1.33%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28784.00
|428.70
|+1.51%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|43944.20
|-44.80
|-0.10%
Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day's plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Brent crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.00 a barrel by 0048 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.19 a barrel, up 7 cents, or 0.1%.
Both benchmarks fell around $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of key inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent crude oil price by almost 10 per cent because it sees a rise in supply and slower demand due to weak economic growth. Brent crude is the benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil.
According to the investment bank’s latest report released on June 11, it slashed its Brent outlook for December to $86 a barrel, down from $95 a barrel. Further, it has cut its WTI (West Texas Index) prediction for December from $89 per barrel to $81. Read More
The research house is positive on the company as it see c11% CAGR revenue growth and margin expansion (c170bps) over FY23-FY25.
It has maintained ‘Buy’ rating with a Target Price of Rs 3,200 at 15x Mar-25E standalone EPS (Rs 87 for Fincorp and Rs 78 for Ather).
The company trades at nearly half the PE multiple compared to peers. However, will wait for things to start moving on ground before considering prospects on re-rating the stock, said Prabhudas Lilladher.
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after the dollar pulled back, although the moves were muted as traders awaited the U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,959.23 per ounce by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,973.40.
Core inflation was broadly unchanged at 5.15% though it is likely to inch up marginally over next few prints. Overall, the RBI will see this print favourably as it remains well within its estimates. However, it will remain on an extended pause as it watches for the monsoon outturn and the impact on prices.
We continue to pencil in repo rate to remain unchanged for an extended period subject to global growth prospects, central bank actions, and domestic growth prospects.
The dollar edged broadly lower on Tuesday but traded in a narrow range, as investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the day just as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.02% to 139.63.
The U.S. dollar index edged marginally higher to 103.59, after falling to 103.24 on Monday, its lowest since May 23.
Markets were extremely range-bound to end with a positive bias on the back of firm global markets, as investors were cautiously optimistic ahead of the US FOMC meeting later this week. Although there are indications that the Fed may pause on rate hikes this time, any uptick in key rates could fuel pessimism over global growth and trigger a short-term correction.
Technically, the Nifty hovered between 18560 to 18630, and the narrow range activity clearly indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. For traders, 18550 would be the immediate support level, above which the index could move up till 18650-18700. On the other hand, a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 18550. Below the same, the index could slip till 18500-18450.
India's industrial output grew by 4.2 percent in April, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on June 12.
At 4.2 percent, the latest industrial growth figure as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is significantly higher than that for March, when it had come in at a five-month low of 1.1 percent. That number has now been revised to 1.7 percent.
IIP growth was 6.7 percent in April 2022. Read More