Taking Stock: Favourable cues nudge market towards record highs; Sensex up 418 points, Nifty above 18,700

Positive domestic data, supportive global markets and expectation of a rate pause by the US Federal Reserve helped Indian benchmark indices extend the winning streak to the second consecutive day on June 13.

The Sensex added 418.45 points or 0.67% to close at 63,143.16 and the Nifty gained 114.70 points or 0.62% to end at 18,716.20.

The Sensex isÂ 439.91 points and the Nifty 171.45 points away from their record highs, which they have been flirting with for some weeks now.

Among global data points, the US consumer price index data for May, is due later today, while Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday. ECB and Bank of Japan are also expected to set key rates later this week.

Domestic Data

Retail inflation dropped for the fourth month in a row in May to a 25-month low of 4.25 percent in May from 4.70 percent in April, data released by the government on June 12 showed.

India's industrial output grew by 4.2 percent in April, significantly higher than that for March, when it slipped to a five-month low of 1.1 percent.

Stocks and sectors

Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Asian Paints and ITC were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. Losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, M&M and Adani Ports.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with realty up 3 percent. FMCG, pharma, metal and PSU bank were up a percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 1 percent and smallcap index added 0.8 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Tata Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Trent, while a short build-up was seen in Interglobe Aviation, Container Corporation of India and BHEL.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 500 percent was seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Oracle Financial Services Software and Trent.

Indusind Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Kamat Hotels, Aurionpro Solutions, Prestige Estates Projects, IDFC First Bank, DLF, Heritage Foods, Trent, Usha Martin, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Ramco Cements, Man Infraconstruction, among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for June 14

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened gap up today and has closed around the highs of the day. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has resumed its upmove and successfully defended the crucial support zone of 18530 â€“ 18500. On the upside the current upmove can extend till 18800 and beyond that 18889.

The momentum indicator on the daily and hourly time frame is providing divergent signals however price action is suggesting strength. In terms of levels, todayâ€™s gap area formed in the range 18630 â€“ 18620 shall act as a crucial support zone while 18778 â€“ 18800 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, the index has witnessed buying interest from the support cluster of 44000 which coincided with the lower end of the rising channel and also the 20-day moving average (43980). We expect the Bank Nifty to continue with the positive price action for the next few trading sessions. Short term target is placed at 44500.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets witnessed a spectacular rally towards the close as bullish bets on realty, metals, and oil & gas stocks aided Sensex to close above the 63000 mark. Moderating inflation and strong IIP growth numbers coupled with expectations that the US Fed could hold interest rates steady in this week's FOMC meeting buoyed the sentiment.

Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts, which is largely positive. For bulls, 18600 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. As long as the index is trading above the same, the positive sentiment is likely to continue till 18800-18850. However, below 18600, the uptrend would be vulnerable and traders may prefer to exit from the long positions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.