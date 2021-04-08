Hester Biosciences share price gains 9% on agreements with ICAR-IVRI for 2 vaccines

live bse live

Hester Biosciences share price gained 9 percent intraday on April 8 after the company signed two agreements with ICAR-IVRI for acquiring technologies for the production and commercialisation of two vaccines.

"..... has signed two agreements with ICAR-IVRI (Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Indian Veterinary Research Institute), for acquiring technologies for the production and commercialisation of Classical Swine Fever Vaccine and Sheep Pox Vaccine," company said in the release.

These vaccines are the first that have been developed within the country by using locally isolated strains, a step towards making India self-sufficient, Atmanirbhar, for the country’s requirement of Classical Swine Fever Vaccine and Sheep Pox Vaccine.

The technologies were developed by ICAR-IVRI and the commercialisation of the technologies was facilitated by Agrinnovate India, a company owned by the Department of Agricultural, Research & Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India.

Both the vaccines have been extensively tested by IVRI for safety and potency and have been found to provide 100% protection, said the company.

