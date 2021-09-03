MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HDFC Life share price falls 4% on acquisition of Exide Life

The proposed deal will help accelerate the growth of HDFC Life's agency business, and tap into Exide Life's strong presence in South Indian cities.

September 03, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd.

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price fell 4 percent in early trade on September 3 after the company said it would acquire Exide Life Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exide Industries, for Rs 6,687 crore.

"HDFC Life will acquire 100 percent stake in Exide Life Insurance from Exide Industries via issuance of 8,70,22,222 shares at an issue price of Rs 685 per share and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore," the company said in a statement.

The proposed deal will help accelerate the growth of HDFC Life's agency business, and tap into Exide Life's strong presence in South Indian cities.

Out of the total consideration, Rs 725,97,77,930 will be payable in cash and the balance by way of issue 8,70,22,222 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 of the company issued at a price of Rs 685 per share to Exide Industries.

The transaction is subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

Close

Related stories

Also, the board approved issuance of 8,70,22,222 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on a preferential allotment basis at a price of Rs 685 per equity share.

The approval of shareholders for the proposed issue is sought to be obtained at an extraordinary general meeting on September 29, 2021.

At 09:24 hrs, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited was quoting at Rs 739.60, down Rs 19.20, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Exide Industries was quoting at Rs 196.05, up Rs 17.80, or 9.99 percent and there were pending buy orders of 602,875 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Exide Industries #HDFC Life Insurance Company
first published: Sep 3, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.