Godrej Properties share price hits 52-week high on sales worth Rs 575 crore in Noida project

Godrej Properties share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,772.60, rising nearly 3 percent intraday on September 22 after the company achieved sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida.

" .... has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times," the company said in a release.

“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

At 10:24 hrs, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,763.15, up Rs 37.90, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.