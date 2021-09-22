Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; mid & smallcaps outperform, ZEE zooms 20%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, IT and realty indices up 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up nearly 1 percent each. Zee Entertainment has signed a merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited.
This is a positive and welcome move. After the merger talks of Sony Entertainment with Viacom18 dropping, this consolidation will add synergies to the existing portfolio of both the entities, especially in the verticals of Sports & OTT. Further ZEE would also have access to Sony's international catalogue to exploit and monetise.
The corporate governance overhang of ZEE Entertainment should also fade away with this merger and enhance investor confidence. To add, the combined entity will be in a superior position to compete with Disney more effectively both on the distribution & advertising side. Overall the consolidation looks value accretive.
September 22, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking on Zee: We recommend investors to be cautious as Zee Entertainment Enterprises up by 78 percent from Rs 170 to Rs 303 in the last one month and as of now valuations are not disclosed by the Zee.
September 22, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
The Realty index gained over 2 percent led by DLF, Godrej Properties and Sobha
September 22, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 129.88 points or 0.22% at 59135.15, and the Nifty added 38.20 points or 0.22% at 17600.20. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Zee Entertainment, IRCTC and Mindtree are the most active stocks.
Among the sectors, the realty index jumped over 2 percent while the midcap and smallcap indices added a percent each.
September 22, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
Jitendra Upadhyay, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio:
Board of directors of ZEE has provided an in-principal approval for merger between sony pictures network India and ZEEL. After the merger, Sony will invest USD 1.57 billion and will be the majority shareholder with 52.93% controlling stake.
The shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, meanwhile, will hold 47.07 percent stake. The combined entity will own 75 TV channels, two video streaming services (ZEE5 and Sony LIV), two film studios (Zee Studios and Sony Pictures Films India) and a digital content studio (Studio NXT), making it the largest entertainment network in India, bigger than Star & Disney India.
Merger is in line with ZEEL's strategy of achieving higher growth and profitability as a leading media & entertainment company across South Asia. The board has authorised the management of ZEEL to initiate the required due diligence process.
September 22, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,157 crore:
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,157 crores across its various businesses," company said in its release.
KEC International was quoting at Rs 462.30, up Rs 7.35, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.
September 22, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Ashwin Patil, Sr. Research Analyst (media) at LKP Securities:
However due to growth capital infusion of about Rs 120 bn by Sony this would be 53% for Sony and 47% for Zee. Zee promoters stake would stay at 4% (same as current) if they agree for non-compete agreement also they have the option to increase stake upto 20% over a period of time.
Sony is strong in the Hindi GEC segment (especially in non-fiction space) where Zee is weak. Zee is strong in movies (across genres) and regional GEC space. Zee has ~18% network viewership share and Sony should be ~10-12% in our view. Additionally Sony is strong in Sports as well. Thus it would be a good strategic fit from broadcast, digital and content perspective.
September 22, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
Godrej Properties achieves sales of Rs 575 crore in Noida project
Godrej Properties has sold 340 homes (worth Rs 575 crore) with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times.
Godrej Properties touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,764.10 and was quoting at Rs 1,758.70, up Rs 33.45, or 1.94 percent on the BSE.
September 22, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings wins order worth Rs 650 mn
Ramkrishna Forgings has won a non-auto segment order worth Rs 650 million for supply of mining and earthmoving components from an Indian arm of Hitachi. This order will be supplied in FY22 and FY23, as per the company's press release.
Ramkrishna Forgings was quoting at Rs 1,031.95, up Rs 15.90, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.
September 22, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:
It was expected that Punit Goenka will not easily lose his positions and Zee may come up with a white knight or other counter offer but the market knew that it will be a win-win situation for Zee shareholders whether there will be any change in management and board or some other player come to buy a majority stake in the company.
The recent announcement of a deal with Sony will be a very positive trigger for Zee ltd as it will have a quality promotor and that will ease the issue of corporate governance in the company. Though the deal is a nonbinding agreement so it will take some time for more clarity but this deal will bring a good synergy for both the company to grow their businesses and the combined entity will become the largest player in the industry.
The stock is trading at very attractive valuations and it is one of the strongest and FIIs favorite stocks in the media space and if this deal concludes then we may see a big rerating in the counter.
Technically, it is witnessing a breakout of falling channel formation and manages to move above its all-important moving averages where Rs 300 is an immediate and psychological hurdle; above this, it is likely to head towards Rs 350 mark. On the downside, Rs 250 has become a strong support mark.
September 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher in the volatile session helped by auto and realty stocks.
At 10:07 IST, the Sensex was up 117.47 points or 0.20% at 59122.74, and the Nifty was up 33.70 points or 0.19% at 17595.70. About 1976 shares have advanced, 686 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.