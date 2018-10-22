Go long in Bank of Baroda: Sameet Chavan

Angel Broking

The broader market corrected in last two trading sessions, but this ‘PSU’ banking name, Bank of Baroda, has not been correcting; in fact, it has managed to buck the trend convincingly. If we look at the daily chart, the stock prices have been trading above the 5- day EMA for the first time in the last four weeks.

The ‘RSI-Smoothened’ oscillator has completed the positive crossover well inside the positive territory. All these evidence indicate the outperformance to continue and hence, we advise going long for a target of Rs 116 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs 95.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.