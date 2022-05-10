English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    GMR Infra rises after top court clears way for Nagpur airport concession agreement

    The concession agreement for the Nagpur Airport is expected to be executed at the earliest, the company said in a release.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    GMR Infrastructure

    GMR Infrastructure

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    GMR Infrastructure share price gained nearly three percent on May 10 after the supreme court upheld a judgment of the Bombay High Court that had quashed a letter dated 19 March 2020 by MIHAN India annulling the bidding process for the Nagpur Airport.

    The concession agreement for the Nagpur Airport is expected to be executed at the earliest, the company said in a release.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    GMR had emerged as the highest bidder in the tender process conducted by MIHAN India for Nagpur Airport in 2019 and the letter of award was issued to the firm in March that year.

    However, Maharashtra decided to cancel the tender process in March next year and MIHAN India issued a letter annulling the bid process which was set aside by the Bombay High Court in August 2021.

    Close
    At 10:25 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 34.35, up Rs 0.45 or 1.33 percent on the BSE.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #GMR Infrastructure
    first published: May 10, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.