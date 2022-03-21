English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Glenmark Pharma rises 2% as Lacosamide tablets get final approval from US watchdog

    The company plans to launch the product immediately.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price gained more than two percent intraday on March 21 after its subsidiary received a final approval for Lacosamide tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

    "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has received final approval by the USFDA for its Lacosamide tablets USP, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg, the generic version of Vimpat tablets, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg of UCB, Inc," the company said in its release.

    The firm plans to launch the product immediately.

    “The USFDA approval for generic Lacosamide tablets USP reiterates our ongoing commitment to make treatment options more accessible for patients. We look forward to quickly launching this product in the US market," said Robert Crockart, chief commercial officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    According to IQVIATM data for the 12 month period ending January, the Vimpat tablets clocked sales of around $1.7 billion.

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ current portfolio consists of 174 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) pending approval with the USFDA.

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals also continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate growth of its pipeline and portfolio, the company added.

    At 09:35 hours, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 452.85, up Rs 8.95 or 2.02 percent on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 09:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.