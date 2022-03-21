Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

March 21, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore:

State-owned miner NMDC on March 19 announced that it has touched a record iron ore production of 40 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal so far. In the preceding fiscal, the company had produced 35 MT of iron ore.

"NMDC creates, history becoming the first company in the country to cross 40 million tonnes (MT) iron ore production in a (financial) year,” the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

By the end of the ongoing financial year, the production would reach to a level of 42 MT, a company official informed.

NMDC has set a target of becoming a 100 MTPA company by 2030, the ministry statement said.