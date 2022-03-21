English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 21, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,383.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US market ended higher on Friday.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,863.930.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,287.050.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank36,428.550.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,287.05 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Mar 21, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,415.25123.15 +5.37%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Infosys1,854.60-34.80 -1.84%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto10576.00225.90 +2.18%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT35643.60-86.05 -0.24%


    • March 21, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore:

      State-owned miner NMDC on March 19 announced that it has touched a record iron ore production of 40 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal so far. In the preceding fiscal, the company had produced 35 MT of iron ore.

      "NMDC creates, history becoming the first company in the country to cross 40 million tonnes (MT) iron ore production in a (financial) year,” the Ministry of Steel said in a statement. 

      By the end of the ongoing financial year, the production would reach to a level of 42 MT, a company official informed. 

      NMDC has set a target of becoming a 100 MTPA company by 2030, the ministry statement said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 21, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

      Uma Exports IPO:

      Uma Exports Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will run from March 28 to 30 and the firm engaged in trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities plans to list on April 7.

      Uma Exports, which had filed draft papers in September 2021, expects to raise around Rs 60 crore via the IPO of which Rs 50 crore will fund working capital requirements. As of March 2021, the total sanctioned limit for working capital facilities stood at Rs 85 crore. Click to Read More

    • March 21, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Dodla Dairy to acquire Sri Krishna Milks for Rs 50 crore

      Dodla Dairy Ltd, the Hyderabad-headquartered listed dairy firm, on March 19 announced the acquisition of Karnataka-based Sri Krishna Milks Private Ltd for Rs 50 crore.

      The objective of the acquisition was to expand the company’s business, said Dodla Dairy while adding that the buy would not fall within related party transactions.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 21, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      Reliance Retail picks up 89% stake in intimate wear brand Clovia:

      Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, which owns and operates intimate wear brand Clovia.

      RRVL made an investment of Rs 950 crore in the company through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment, according to an official statement. Click to Read More

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market

      Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement.

      Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel at 0039 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

      Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis

      Gold was unchanged on Monday, hovering near a two-week low it hit last week, as investors eyed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while looking to price in the U.S. Federal Reserve's more aggressive measures to combat inflation.

      Spot gold was flat at $1,921.80 per ounce by 0113 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 last week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,923.90.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

      Asia in cautious mood

      Asian share markets started the week in a cautious mood on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, but the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping.

      Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire.

      Investors were also anxiously waiting to see if Russia would meet interest repayments this week. It must pay $615 million in coupons this month while on April 4, a $2 billion bond comes due.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 21, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 100 points or 0.58 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,382 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • March 21, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Wall Street closes higher

      Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday, with the biggest boost from recently battered technology stocks, after talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis ended without big surprises.

      Investors were also relieved by slowing gains in oil prices as they continued to digest the Federal Reserve's Wednesday interest rate increase and its aggressive plan for further hikes aimed at combating soaring inflation. read more

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, or 0.8%, to 34,754.93, the S&P 500 gained 51.45 points, or 1.17%, to 4,463.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 279.06 points, or 2.05%, to 13,893.84.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.