Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore, aims 42 MT output in FY22
Dodla Dairy to acquire Sri Krishna Milks for Rs 50 crore
Reliance Retail picks up 89% stake in intimate wear brand Clovia
Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market
Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis
Asia in cautious mood
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Wall Street closes higher after Biden-Xi talks end, oil steadies
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,863.93
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,287.05
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|36,428.55
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC
|2,415.25
|123.15
|+5.37%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Infosys
|1,854.60
|-34.80
|-1.84%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10576.00
|225.90
|+2.18%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|35643.60
|-86.05
|-0.24%
NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore:
State-owned miner NMDC on March 19 announced that it has touched a record iron ore production of 40 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal so far. In the preceding fiscal, the company had produced 35 MT of iron ore.
"NMDC creates, history becoming the first company in the country to cross 40 million tonnes (MT) iron ore production in a (financial) year,” the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.
By the end of the ongoing financial year, the production would reach to a level of 42 MT, a company official informed.
NMDC has set a target of becoming a 100 MTPA company by 2030, the ministry statement said.
Uma Exports IPO:
Uma Exports Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will run from March 28 to 30 and the firm engaged in trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities plans to list on April 7.
Uma Exports, which had filed draft papers in September 2021, expects to raise around Rs 60 crore via the IPO of which Rs 50 crore will fund working capital requirements. As of March 2021, the total sanctioned limit for working capital facilities stood at Rs 85 crore. Click to Read More
Dodla Dairy to acquire Sri Krishna Milks for Rs 50 crore
Dodla Dairy Ltd, the Hyderabad-headquartered listed dairy firm, on March 19 announced the acquisition of Karnataka-based Sri Krishna Milks Private Ltd for Rs 50 crore.
The objective of the acquisition was to expand the company’s business, said Dodla Dairy while adding that the buy would not fall within related party transactions.
Reliance Retail picks up 89% stake in intimate wear brand Clovia:
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired 89 percent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, which owns and operates intimate wear brand Clovia.
RRVL made an investment of Rs 950 crore in the company through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment, according to an official statement. Click to Read More
Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market
Oil prices jumped $2 on Monday as Ukrainian forces dug in against heavy Russian attacks, while major oil producers reported they are struggling to produce their allotted quotas under a supply agreement.
Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel at 0039 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.09, or 2%, to $106.79, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.
Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis
Gold was unchanged on Monday, hovering near a two-week low it hit last week, as investors eyed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while looking to price in the U.S. Federal Reserve's more aggressive measures to combat inflation.
Spot gold was flat at $1,921.80 per ounce by 0113 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 last week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,923.90.
On short term time frame, momentum indicators indicate Trent is in to overbought zone and high chances of quick short term price correction is not ruled out if it trading below Rs 1,200.
Asia in cautious mood
Asian share markets started the week in a cautious mood on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, but the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping.
Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire.
Investors were also anxiously waiting to see if Russia would meet interest repayments this week. It must pay $615 million in coupons this month while on April 4, a $2 billion bond comes due.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 100 points or 0.58 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,382 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street closes higher
Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday, with the biggest boost from recently battered technology stocks, after talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis ended without big surprises.
Investors were also relieved by slowing gains in oil prices as they continued to digest the Federal Reserve's Wednesday interest rate increase and its aggressive plan for further hikes aimed at combating soaring inflation. read more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, or 0.8%, to 34,754.93, the S&P 500 gained 51.45 points, or 1.17%, to 4,463.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 279.06 points, or 2.05%, to 13,893.84.