Gayatri Projects shares locked at 5% upper circuit on order win worth Rs 1,300 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 88.00 and 52-week low Rs 7.75 on 14 January, 2020 and 31 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST
 
 
Gayatri Projects share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit in early trade on December 11 after the company’s water division bagged 3 Letter of Award.

The company has received 3 Letter of Award (LOA) for Pipe Drinking Water Schemes from Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department in the State of Uttar Pradesh. It will work in a joint venture where its share is 97.5 percent for a total value of Rs 1,332 crore

The LOAs pertains to the water division of the company.

At 09:37 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 36.35, up Rs 1.70, or 4.91 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 1,232,524 shares, with no sellers available.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 88.00 and 52-week low Rs 7.75 on 14 January 2020 and 31 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 58.69 percent below its 52-week high and 369.03 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Gayatri Projects
first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:55 am

