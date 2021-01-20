MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gayatri Projects share price hits 5% upper circuit after CARE upgrades rating

The rating agency has upgraded long-term bank facilities rating of the company and has revised the rating to CARE B/Stable from CARE D with stable outlook.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gayatri Projects share price jumped 5 percent intraday on January 20 after CARE upgraded long-term bank facilities rating of the company.

The rating agency has upgraded long-term bank facilities rating of the company and has revised the rating to CARE B/Stable from CARE D with a stable outlook.

The short-term bank facilities rating has been revised from CARE D to CARE A4.

Capture

The revision in the rating assigned to the bank facilities of the Gayatri Projects is on account of regularisation of delays in debt servicing and subsequent improvement in liquidity. The ratings are constrained by leveraged capital structure, stable operating income with a decline in margins, moderate operating cycle, high exposure in group companies/subsidiaries in form of loans & advances and corporate guarantees.

Close

Related stories

The stock was trading at Rs 43.65, up Rs 1.90, or 4.55 percent at 11:51 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 43.80 and an intraday low of Rs 41.55.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.60 times and was trading with volumes of 230,822 shares, compared to its five day average of 74,978 shares, an increase of 207.85 percent.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has witnessed growth in net profit with an increasing profit margin (QoQ).

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Gayatri Projects
first published: Jan 20, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.