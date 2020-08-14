172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|elgi-equipments-share-price-jumps-20-on-bonus-issue-approval-5703721.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elgi Equipments share price jumps 20% on bonus issue approval

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 309.60 and 52-week low Rs 102.25 on 01 October, 2019 and 07 April, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Elgi Equipments share price jumped 20 percent intraday on August 14 after the board approved a bonus issue.

The company board of directors considered and recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of one equity share of Re 1 each for every one equity share held by the shareholders as on the record date as may be determined by the board, the company said.

The issue of bonus shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and regulators as may be required.

Close

At 1506 hours, Elgi Equipments was quoting at Rs 248.60, up Rs 33.80, or 15.74 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 309.60 and 52-week low Rs 102.25 on October 1, 2019 and April 7, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.7 percent below its 52-week high and 143.13 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Elgi Equipments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.