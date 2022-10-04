Electronics Mart India: Will this consumer electronics IPO be a hit?

Highlights Largest consumer electronics retailer in South India with diversified product offerings Track record of industry outperformance; rapid store expansion plans through IPO proceeds Venturing into new segments IPO valuation attractive Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) is South India’s largest and India’s fourth- largest consumer electronic retailing company, offering diverse products across large and small appliances, and mobiles. It has more than 6,000 stock- keeping units (SKUs). The IPO comes at a time when the markets are facing headwinds from rising interest rates, domestically and...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The pot boils for oil, will India feel the heat?
Oct 3, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Automakers back in the driver’s seat, this stock looking for old shine, RBI surveys paint a different picture, litmus test for India’s foreign policy, the L factor in Congress election and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers