    EIH: Lustre dims, but strong outlook

    Post the two disruptive years of COVID-19, we expect a strong growth for the hotel industry over the medium term. EIH, with a strong balance sheet and a robust customer base, would be the prime beneficiary of this surge in demand

    Bharat Gianani
    May 11, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    EIH Limited (EIH; CMP: Rs 138; Market capitalisation: Rs 8,627 crore) has posted lower-than-expected results for the March 2022 quarter on a sequential basis as the third wave of COVID-19 affected top line as well as profitability. EIH’s margins were also affected by certain one-off expenses. However, the good news is that demand for domestic hotels (more than 80 percent of the overall room inventory) has reached pre-COVID levels in March 2022. The demand strength has sustained in April as...

