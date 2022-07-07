business Edible oil prices to drop? Crude below $100 | Moneycontrol Commodities update The government has directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre. The change in prices is expected to reflect within a week. Meanwhile, oil prices remain volatile amid rising recession fears. Manisha Gupta gets you a round-up in today's commodity chat.