you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, last week, WTI crude prices declined marginally by 0.2 percent. Output cuts by OPEC and its allies led to a surge in crude prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


Last week, WTI crude prices declined marginally by 0.2 percent. Output cuts by OPEC and its allies led to a surge in crude prices. Further support was provided over hopes that that China and Japan would take fiscal stimulus measures to improve their economic situation. However, China’s economy grew at a least pace in 28 years coupled with trade spat between US & China has raised global economic growth concerns in turn leading to a weaker demand prospects for energy.


Outlook


Global sentiments might weigh on the crude oil prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading higher by 0.61 percent at $ 53.36 per barrel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

