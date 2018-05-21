Colgate Palmolive share slips 5% on slow volume growth, fall in toothpaste market share

Colgate Palmolive share price hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,285, down 5 percent intraday Monday after lower-than-expected volume growth and fall in toothpaste market share.

Profit for the quarter ended March 2018 grew by 32.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 188.8 crore, driven by strong operational performance.

The FMCG company had reported profit at Rs 142.6 crore in year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 5.2 percent to Rs 1,091.7 crore YoY driven by volume growth.

Volume growth for the quarter stood at 4 percent against degrowth of 3 percent YoY.

Operating profit in Q4 rose 26.6 percent to Rs 307.6 crore and margin expanded 480 basis points to 28.2 crore compared to same period last year due to expansion in gross margin.

Colgate's market share in toothpaste segment fell to 53.4 percent at the end of March 2018, from 53.7 percent in December quarter and 55.1 percent in corresponding period last fiscal.

At 14:51 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,170.00, down Rs 53.40, or 4.36 percent on the BSE.