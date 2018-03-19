CLSA upgrades Ramco Cements to buy on demand pick up in Tamil Nadu

Ramco is a top pick in the cement sector as channel checks indicate demand pick-up In Tamil Nadu, the brokerage house said.
Global brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Ramco Cements to buy from sell rating and also raised target to Rs 930 from Rs 700 per share as it has upgraded FY19-20 EPS estimate by 3-6 percent.
It believes volume growth would also improve in the next 12-18 months.