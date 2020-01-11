Check Out: What made these 10 stocks move the most last week

The market ended the week with moderate gains amid volatility witnessed due to the geopolitical tension. However, the Nifty recorded a fresh record high of 12,311.20 in the week ended January 10.

For the week, the Sensex rose 135.11 points (0.32 percent) to end at 41,599.72, while the Nifty added 30.15 points (0.24 percent) to end at 12,256.8.

The BSE small-cap index added 1.13 percent, BSE large-cap index was up 0.27 percent and the BSE mid-cap index rose 0.29 percent while in the past week.

"The market can continue to remain volatile in the near term. Further, consolidation in the range of 12,300-12,000 cannot be ruled out in the sessions to come," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most this week:

Jet Airways | Up 27 percent

The company bagged its second expression of interest (EoI), which comes from an unidentified 'high net worth, domestic, non-aviation company', and expecting 'a few more EoIs' before the January 15 deadline.

The grounded airline now has two EoIs ahead of its deadline for submissions of the same, including one from South American Synergy Group, who re-submitted its bid last week.

Further, the NCLT on January 8 warned Jet’s CoC of contempt proceedings if interim funds to the RP are not released by January 20. The funds are for the completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Emami Paper Mills | Up 21 percent

The company's Q3 net profit rose by 224 percent at Rs 18.5 crore against Rs 5.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was up 7.4 percent at Rs 400.1 crore versus Rs 372.6 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 37 percent to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore, while margin was up at 16.7 percent versus 13.1 percent, YoY

GTPL Hathway | Up 11 percent

The cable and broadband services provider’s Q3FY20 net profit jumped 98 percent to Rs 39 crore against Rs 19.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased by 114 percent at Rs 674 crore against Rs 314.5 crore.

The company seeded 150,000 set-top boxes (STBs) in the third quarter, taking the total STBs as on December 31, 2019, to 10.05 million, while digital paying subscribers increased by 100,000 to 7.35 million.

The broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter was maintained at Rs 415.

Goa Carbon | Up 7 percent

The company's Goa plant production increased by 131.92 percent at 6,254.800 MT in the month of December 2019 against 2,696.900 MT in November 2019

Its total production rose 76.68 percent at 11,111.800 MT in December 2019 against 6,289 MT in December 2018.

Adani Green | Up 14 percent

The company has disclosed a provisional operational update for the third quarter and 9 months ending December 2019.

The company's high wind portfolio achieved a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 21.5 percent in Q3 December 2019 and 28.73% in 9MFY20.

The grid availability in excess of 99.5 percent achieved in 9MFY20 and Q3FY20.

Over P90 performance achieved for the portfolio in 9MFY20, while below P90 performance achieved for the portfolio in Q3 FY20, majorly due to extended monsoon leading to radiation shortfall.

Edelweiss Financial Services | Down 11 percent

The company's share remained under pressure after reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah in Rs 2,000 crore forex scam.

However, the company received a communication from the ED to appear and provide information about Edelweiss Group Companies' dealings with a company called Capstone Forex.

The company clarified that "none of our companies has any transaction with Capstone Forex" and denied the allegations contained in the news report.

YES Bank | Down 5 percent

Yes Bank share price declined 5 percent in last week after resignation of company's independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal.

Agarwal’s resigned on concerns over corporate governance as his tenure was to end in November 2023.

“I dissented on certain issues in the capital-raising meeting and raised concerns before the board twice in the past before resigning,” Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, company board on January 10, approved raising Rs 10,000 crore fresh capital via a mix of debt and equity.

The board also decided to not proceed with the proposed investment offer of Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings, while it is open to considering the $500 million offer from Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group in the next meeting.

Bajaj Electricals | Up 9 percent

The board of directors approved, amongst others, the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 350 crore by way of rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date.

The board, including its duly constituted committee, will decide other terms in relation to the issue, including the issue price, rights entitlement ratio and record date.

In addition, the company also approved the appointment of Shri Ajay Nagle as the Company Secretary and key managerial person of the company.

Force Motors | Up 4 percent

The company sold 2,517 vehicles in December 2019, which was a sharp 48.3 percent increase over 1,697 vehicles sold in the same month last year in the domestic market.

Small commercial vehicle (SCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales stood at 1,762 units while utility vehicle (UV), sports utility vehicle (SUV) and tractors sales were at 755 units in December 2019.

In the quarter ended December 2019 (third quarter of financial year 2019-20), company cumulatively sold 6,586 vehicles, which was higher by 20.5 percent over the same period last year and 3 percent higher compared to July-September quarter 2019.

Force Motors sold 5,465 vehicles during October-December 2018 and 6,397 vehicles during July-September 2019.

Suzlon Energy | Down 4 percent

The company defaulted on loans worth Rs 7,256.38 crore that was to be repaid on March 19, 2019.

The loans were given by a consortium of 18 banks led by the State Bank of India and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The nature of the loans lent to the company included fund-based working capital, non-fund based working capital, term loans and standby letter of credit.