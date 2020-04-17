Cadila Healthcare gets final approval from USFDA for cancer drug but share price falls 3%

Cadila Healthcare share price declined over 3 percent intraday on April 17 even though Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Erlotinib Tablets in the strengths of 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg.

Erlotinib is a cancer medicine that interferes with the growth of cancer cells and slows their spread in the body. It is also used to treat non-small cell lung cancer or pancreatic cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).

Erlotinib is usually given after other cancer medicines have been tried without success.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, in Ahmedabad.

At 1327 hours Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 333.50, down Rs 10.05, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.