Cadila Healthcare gains on USFDA's tentative approval to market a drug

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 1 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of tentative approval for a drug from the USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received a tentative approval from the USFDA to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets (US RLD- Myrbetriq Extended-Release Tablets), 25 mg and 50 mg, as per company release on BSE.

Mirabegron is selective beta 3-adrenoceptor agonist approved for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB), a chronic condition of the lower urinary tract characterised by symptoms of urinary urgency, with or without urge incontinence.

It will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at SEZ in Ahmedabad.

The group now has 259 approvals and has so far filed over 350 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 11:48 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 345.70, up Rs 2, or 0.58 percent on the BSE.

