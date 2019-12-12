Cadila Healthcare gains 4% on launch of anti-diabetic tablet in India

Cadila Healthcare share price rose 2 percent intraday on December 12 after the company launched an affordable oral anti-diabetic tablet in India, Vinglyn (Vildagliptin) & Vinglyn M (Vildagliptin plus metformin).

The drug belongs to the class of oral anti-diabetic agents, known as DPP4 inhibitors, which have shown promise in achieving glycaemic comrol without deterioration in beta cell function and are one of the recent advancements in diabetes care and management.

Vinglyn and Vinglyn M will be marketed by Zydus Healthcare.

"The access to one of the most affordable gliptin therapies will help a large number of patients suffering from Type II diabetes, in India," said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Cadila.