    Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2140: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2140 in its research report dated September 23, 2022.

    September 26, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Zydus Wellness


    Uniquely placed in FMCG with all its major brands in Health & Wellness (unlike many of its FMCG peers), Zydus Wellness’ leadership in five of its six major brands, Rs50bn revenue target in five years and aiming to return to 20%+ EBITDA margins offer comfort on its growth focus.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy recommendation, at a TP of Rs.2,140 (30x Sep’24e EPS of Rs71.3) suggesting 33% potential from the CMP.


    At 14:50 hrs Zydus Wellness was quoting at Rs 1,582.30, down Rs 21.55, or 1.34 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,607.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,580.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,637 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.44 percent or Rs 7.05 at Rs 1,603.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,424.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,431.00 on 11 October, 2021 and 15 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 34.72 percent below its 52-week high and 10.57 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,068.51 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 26, 2022 02:55 pm
