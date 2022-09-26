Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2140: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Zydus Wellness

Uniquely placed in FMCG with all its major brands in Health & Wellness (unlike many of its FMCG peers), Zydus Wellness’ leadership in five of its six major brands, Rs50bn revenue target in five years and aiming to return to 20%+ EBITDA margins offer comfort on its growth focus.



Outlook

We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy recommendation, at a TP of Rs.2,140 (30x Sep’24e EPS of Rs71.3) suggesting 33% potential from the CMP.

At 14:50 hrs Zydus Wellness was quoting at Rs 1,582.30, down Rs 21.55, or 1.34 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,607.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,580.10.

It was trading with volumes of 12,637 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.44 percent or Rs 7.05 at Rs 1,603.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,424.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,431.00 on 11 October, 2021 and 15 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.72 percent below its 52-week high and 10.57 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,068.51 crore.

