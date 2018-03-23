App
Mar 23, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 450: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated March 08, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Yes Bank


We recently met the senior management of Yes Bank to get a qualitative understanding of the impact of recent RBI guidelines on stressed assets, recent growth trends as well as medium-term outlook. We present our key takeaways below in a Q&A format.

Outlook

Our positive view on YES is based on a) its strong PPOP engine b) robust growth trajectory c) strong recovery capabilities and d)valuations which we believe adequately factor the risks.Maintain BUY with TP of INR 450 valuing Yes at 2.9x fully adjusted FY20EBV

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

