Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 450: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Yes Bank

We recently met the senior management of Yes Bank to get a qualitative understanding of the impact of recent RBI guidelines on stressed assets, recent growth trends as well as medium-term outlook. We present our key takeaways below in a Q&A format.

Outlook

Our positive view on YES is based on a) its strong PPOP engine b) robust growth trajectory c) strong recovery capabilities and d)valuations which we believe adequately factor the risks.Maintain BUY with TP of INR 450 valuing Yes at 2.9x fully adjusted FY20EBV

