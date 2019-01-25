App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Yes Bank


Yes Bank's (YES) PAT declined 7% YoY to INR10.0b in 3QFY19, as lower corporate banking fees and treasury losses of INR1.6b led to a 37% YoY decline in other income. NII grew 41% YoY to INR26.7b (in-line), driven by strong retail loan growth (+83% YoY) and stable margins (at 3.3%). For 9MFY19, the bank's PAT stood at INR32.3b.


Outlook


The FY18 divergence report and the delivery on asset quality/credit cost guidance remain the key near-term monitorables. We cut our PAT estimates by ~9%/12% for FY19/20. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR270 (1.8x Sep'20E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:55 pm

