English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Westlife Foodworld; target of Rs 915: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Westlife Foodworld has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Westlife Foodworld

    In line with expectations, WLDL reported a robust 22% revenue growth in Q4, led by best-in-class SSG at 14% and 16 store additions (vs. the 5-6 quarterly average). Despite weak macros, WLDL is targeting 40-45 store additions (vs. 35 in FY23) and has guided for a strong 8% SSG in FY24 (vs. our expectation of 6% SSG). WLDL believes the format provides potential to add/scale new brand extensions, which should help it deliver a sturdy SSG in a weak environment as well. Gross margin exit at 68.2% (+320bps) was strong, though higher HO costs restricted EBITDA margin gains to 50bps (vs. likely decline for peers).


    Outlook

    WLDL expects sustaining such levels in FY24 (vs. 66.2% in FY23) which, combined with a better SSG outlook, drive a 4-7% raise to our FY25/26 estimates. A 3M rollover drives a higher increase in TP to Rs915/sh (29x EBITDA vs. 30x earlier). Reduction in the multiple is led by 3M rollover.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Westlife Foodworld - 11 -05 - 2023 - emkay

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Westlife Foodworld
    first published: May 12, 2023 04:12 pm