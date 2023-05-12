Buy Westlife Foodworld; target of Rs 915: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Westlife Foodworld

In line with expectations, WLDL reported a robust 22% revenue growth in Q4, led by best-in-class SSG at 14% and 16 store additions (vs. the 5-6 quarterly average). Despite weak macros, WLDL is targeting 40-45 store additions (vs. 35 in FY23) and has guided for a strong 8% SSG in FY24 (vs. our expectation of 6% SSG). WLDL believes the format provides potential to add/scale new brand extensions, which should help it deliver a sturdy SSG in a weak environment as well. Gross margin exit at 68.2% (+320bps) was strong, though higher HO costs restricted EBITDA margin gains to 50bps (vs. likely decline for peers).



Outlook

WLDL expects sustaining such levels in FY24 (vs. 66.2% in FY23) which, combined with a better SSG outlook, drive a 4-7% raise to our FY25/26 estimates. A 3M rollover drives a higher increase in TP to Rs915/sh (29x EBITDA vs. 30x earlier). Reduction in the multiple is led by 3M rollover.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Westlife Foodworld - 11 -05 - 2023 - emkay