Buy Visaka Industries; target of Rs 572: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Visaka Industries

Its BP division’s continued strong performance and the improving yarn division’s performance aided Visaka’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT grow 16%/ 95%/275% y/y. The company announced V-panel capacity expansion along with the ongoing V-board expansion to cater to rising demand.

Outlook

Despite the capex, with the better performance and working-capital management, the B/S is likely to strengthen further. We upgrade our rating to Buy, with a TP of Rs.572 (earlier Rs.356).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.